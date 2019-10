Oct 8 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE DECLINED (1.5)% TO €3,383M

* FY IFRS LOSS FOR THE YEAR OF (€29) MILLION VERSUS IFRS LOSS OF (€470)MILLION IN FY 2018

* EXPECTS TO SEE UNDERLYING EBITDA GROWTH FOR FY20

* EXPECTS TO SEE AN IMPROVED UNDERLYING EBITDA PERFORMANCE IN THE NORTH AMERICAN REGION IN FY20