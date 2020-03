March 10 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* H1 GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINED (2.5)%; TOTAL REVENUE DECLINED (3.2)% TO €1,656M

* H1 UNDERLYING EBITDA1 OF €169.8M, +12%; LIKE-FOR-LIKE (6.3)% BEFORE IFRS 16

* H1 GROUP UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN OF 10.3%; LIKE-FOR-LIKE 8.6% BEFORE IFRS 16; DOWN 30 BPS BEFORE IFRS 16

* H1 IFRS LOSS FOR THE PERIOD OF €(899.2)M

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO DELIVER UNDERLYING EBITDA GROWTH FOR FY20, EXCLUDING EFFECTS OF IFRS 16