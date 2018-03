March 12 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* H1 REVENUE DECREASE OF (6.3)% TO €1,787M; (2.2)% ORGANIC DECLINE, (EX CLOVERHILL +1.3%)

* H1 UNDERLYING NET PROFIT DECREASED (53.5)% TO €50.9M

* FY 2018 HYBRID BOND WILL NOT BE CALLED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)