BRIEF-Aryzta H1 Underlying Net Profit Of EUR 39.5 Million, Down 22.5 Pct

March 12 (Reuters) - Aryzta AG:

* H1 GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH +0.7% IN THE PERIOD, REFLECTING ONGOING STABILISATION

* H1 UNDERLYING EBITDA OF €151.6M, A DECLINE OF (6.0)%

* H1 UNDERLYING NET PROFIT OF €39.5M, A DECLINE OF (22.5)%

* H1 IFRS OPERATING PROFIT OF €10.8M; IFRS OPERATING LOSS OF (€194.0)M IN H1 2018

* H1 IFRS LOSS FOR THE PERIOD OF (€4.3)M; IFRS LOSS OF (€197.0)M IN H1 2018

* ARYZTA IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER WITHIN ITS PREVIOUSLY GUIDED RANGE FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)