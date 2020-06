June 30 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* JUNE REVENUE AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

* HAS SEEN STEADY IMPROVEMENT IN REVENUE TREND OF BUSINESS, CURRENTLY TRACKING TO NEGATIVE ORGANIC REVENUE EVOLUTION OF C.(23)% FOR MONTH TO DATE IN JUNE, VERSUS (36)% IN MAY AND (49)% IN APRIL

* WILL DEFER HYBRID INTEREST DUE JULY 2020

* MAINTAINS LIQUIDITY OF C. €370M ON 25 JUNE COMPARED TO €385M AT THE END OF Q3 AND STABLE VERSUS THREE MONTHS AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)