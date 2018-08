BRIEF-Aryzta Intends To Raise Up To 800 Million Euros Of Equity Capital

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Aryzta AG:

* BOARD HAS RESOLVED THAT FOLLOWING A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF ITS CAPITAL STRUCTURE IT INTENDS TO RAISE UP TO EUR 800 MILLION OF EQUITY CAPITAL

* CONFIRMS THAT Q4 TRADING WAS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, INCLUDING MEETING EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FY2018

* IN ADDITION TO ANNOUNCED CAPITAL INCREASE, REMAINS COMMITTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EUR 1 BILLION DELEVERAGING PLAN

* PROJECT RENEW TARGETS TO DELIVER ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF EUR 90 MILLION BY FY2021