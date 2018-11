Nov 26 (Reuters) - Aryzta AG:

* Q1 GROUP REVENUE OF €862.3M REPRESENTS A 0.3% ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASE DURING THE QUARTER

* EXPECTS MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC EBITDA GROWTH FOR FY 2019

* FY2019 EXPECTS UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE TO BE STABLE AND THE EARLY BENEFITS FROM PROJECT RENEW TO BEGIN TO FLOW THROUGH. Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)