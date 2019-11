Nov 22 (Reuters) - Aryzta AG:

* REG-ARYZTA AG Q1 2020 - REVENUE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* Q1 GROUP REPORTED REVENUE DECLINED BY (2.1)% TO €843.9M

* FY19 ESTABLISHED FOUNDATIONS ON OUR PATH TOWARDS STABILITY, PERFORMANCE AND GROWTH AND Q1 FY20 REVENUE HAS PERFORMED IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)