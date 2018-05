May 24 (Reuters) - Aryzta AG:

* Q3 EBITDA MARGINS ARE BELOW MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS

* ESTIMATES FY18 EBITDA WILL BE C. 9-12% LOWER THAN PRIOR EBITDA GUIDANCE

* CUMULATIVE THREE-YEAR €200M COST REDUCTION PLAN ANNOUNCED

* Q3 GROUP REVENUE DECLINED BY (16.8)% TO €811.4M

* GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINED BY (1.2)% IN Q3