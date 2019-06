June 4 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* Q3 REVENUE AT EUR 847.9 MILLION, REPRESENTING A 4.5% INCREASE YEAR ON YEAR

* NOW EXPECTS LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT UNDERLYING EBITDA GROWTH FOR FY19, IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* EFFECT FROM PROJECT RENEW’S TARGETED €40M RUN-RATE SAVINGS IN FY19 WILL BENEFIT FY20 UNDERLYING EBITDA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)