May 26 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* Q3 REVENUE IMPACTED BY COVID-19; EFFECTIVE ACTIONS TAKEN TO MITIGATE CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS

* Q3 GROUP REPORTED REVENUE IN THE QUARTER WAS €644.2M, REPRESENTING A (21.5)% ORGANIC DECLINE VERSUS Q3 2019

* IT IS CLEAR THAT COVID-19 WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP PERFORMANCE IN FY20