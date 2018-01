BRIEF-Aryzta Reduces FY18 EBITDA Guidance, Updates On Deleveraging Progress

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Aryzta AG:

* ARYZTA REDUCES FY18 EBITDA GUIDANCE AND UPDATES ON DELEVERAGING PROGRESS

* CURRENT BEST ESTIMATE IS THAT FY18 EBITDA IS LIKELY TO BE C. 15% BELOW THAT OF FY17 (ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS EXCLUDING FX AND DISPOSALS)

* MANAGEMENT’S CURRENT BEST ESTIMATE IS THAT FY18 EBITDA IS LIKELY TO BE C. 20% ON A REPORTED BASIS

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE MORE THAN €450M BY YEAR-END FY18 FROM NON-CORE ASSET DISPOSALS