BRIEF-Aryzta Sees Proceed Of Proposed Ordinary Capital Increase At EUR 790 Mln Gross

Nov 1 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* ARYZTA RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF UNDERWRITTEN EUR 800 MILLION CAPITAL RAISE

* SEES PROCEED OF PROPOSED ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY EUR 790 MILLION GROSS

* WILL PROPOSE TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 900,184,940 NEW REGISTERED SHARES WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.02 EACH

* OFFER PRICE OF CHF 1.00 PER SHARE

* SEES LISTING OF NEW REGISTERED SHARES ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AND IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE TO TAKE PLACE ON 19 NOVEMBER Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)