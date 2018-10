Oct 15 (Reuters) - Aryzta AG:

* RECEIVED A REQUEST FROM COBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT SGIIC, S.A. TO CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

* WILL ANALYSE THE REQUEST AND PROPOSAL AND WILL PUBLISH ITS POSITION AND THE DATE OF EGM IN DUE COURSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)