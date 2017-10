BRIEF-Aryzta to propose dividend of CHF 0.3489/shr, to be settled as a scrip dividend

Sept 25 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.3489 (€0.3024) PER SHARE, TO BE SETTLED AS A SCRIP DIVIDEND VIA NEWLY ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

* DURING FY, THE GROUP ENCOUNTERED A SIGNIFICANT LABOUR-RELATED BUSINESS DISRUPTION AT ITS CLOVERHILL FACILITIES‍​‍​

* REGARDING CLOVERHILL BUSINESS: THESE LOCATIONS INCURRED €16,349,000 OF LOSSES WITHIN COST OF SALES DURING JUNE AND JULY 2017

* REGARDING CLOVERHILL BUSINESS: THESE LOSSES ALSO EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE BUSINESS DURING FY18