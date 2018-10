BRIEF-Aryzta's Largest Shareholder Cobas Asks To Call EGM

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Cobas Asset Management:

* EQS-NEWS: ARYZTA’S LARGEST SHAREHOLDER HAS ASKED THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO CALL AN EGM TO VOTE ON A BETTER PLAN TO REFINANCE THE COMPANY

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ PROPOSAL AT UPCOMING AGM

* COBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT - WILL SUPPORT A EUR 400 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE

* COBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT - WILL ASK BOARD TO SEEK SALE OF SOME NON-CORE ASSETS

* COBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT - URGES BOARD TO SEEK A CREDIT RATING AND SEEK ALTERNATIVE FUNDING STRUCTURES INCLUDING SUBORDINATED DEBT AND/OR A SENIOR BOND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)