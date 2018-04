April 26 (Reuters) - AS Company SA:

* SAYS SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION BY THE REDUCTION OF VALUE OF EACH SHARE BY FIVE 5 CENTS FROM EUR 0.61 TO EUR 0.56

* SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL WILL BE EUR 656,301 Source text : bit.ly/2HzmYbG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)