BRIEF-A.S. Creation Tapeten Plans Dividend Of EUR 0.90/Shr

April 2 (Reuters) - AS Creation Tapeten AG:

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.90 PER SHARE PLANNED

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES AT EUR 141.1 MILLION, UP BY 4.9% ON PREVIOUS YEAR’S EUR 134.5 MILLION

* RETURNED TO PROFIT IN FY 2019 AND REPORTED AN OPERATING PROFIT OF EUR 4.5 MILLION

* UNCERTAIN OUTLOOK ON 2020

* ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY EFFECTS, EBIT IMPROVED BY EUR 5.1 MILLION FROM EUR -1.7 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 3.4 MILLION IN 2019

* DECLINING REVENUES PROJECTED FOR COMING MONTHS

* ORIGINAL PROJECTIONS FOR FY 2020 HAVE NOT BEEN REVISED YET

* FY BOTTOM-LINE PROFIT AFTER TAX OF EUR 14.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS AFTER TAX OF EUR -6.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)