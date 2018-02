Feb 28 (Reuters) - TALLINK GRUPP AS:

* AS TALLINK GRUPP UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT Q4 2017

* SAYS 2017 FY , CARRIED A RECORD NUMBER, OF 9.8 MILLION PASSENGERS, WHICH IS 3.2% MORE COMPARED TO 2016

* SAYS GROUP‘S UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 967.0 MILLION (EUR 937.8 MILLION, 2016

* SAYS UNAUDITED EBITDA INCREASED ALMOST BY EUR 12 MILLION AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 161.1 MILLION (EUR 149.5 MILLION, 2016) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)