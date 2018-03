March 27 (Reuters) - Asa Gold And Precious Metals Ltd :

* ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2018

* ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS - ‍ON FEBRUARY 28, 2018, NAV WAS $11.84 PER SHARE VERSUS $13.73 PER SHARE ON FEBRUARY 28, 2017​