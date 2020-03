BRIEF-ASA International Operating Performance In-Line With Expectations During First Two Months Of 2020

March 30 (Reuters) - ASA International Group PLC:

* ASA INTNL. GRP PLC - COVID-19 POTENTIAL IMPACT STATEMENT

* ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC - NUMBER OF KNOWN INFECTIONS OF COVID-19 STARTED TO RAPIDLY INCREASE IN MANY OF OUR OPERATING COUNTRIES,

* ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC - IMPOSITION OF A TEMPORARY LOCKDOWN, ARE EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT INCOME GENERATING CAPACITY OF OUR CLIENTS

* ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC - OPERATING PERFORMANCE WAS IN-LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS DURING FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020

* ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC - EXPECT THAT OUR BUSINESS WILL BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED.

* ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC - WITHDRAW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR 2020.

* ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC - DECIDED TO SUSPEND 2019 DIVIDEND UNTIL A FINAL DECISION LATER IN YEAR