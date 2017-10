Oct 5 (Reuters) - ASAFFA FOODS

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BANK MUSCAT‘S ISLAMIC BANKING WINDOW MEETHAQ ISLAMIC BANKING fOR FINANCING FACILITIES OF 31.5 MILLION RIALS FOR ITS EXPANSION PLANS

* SAYS EXPANSION PLAN AT THUMRAIT TO INCREASE CHICKEN MEAT PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY 100 PERCENT Source: (bit.ly/2gdoTHC) Further company coverage: