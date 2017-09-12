BRIEF-Asahi Group Holdings says issuance of euro denominated senior unsecured bonds worth 1.2 bln euros

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

* Says it will issue 2021 due euro denominated senior unsecured bonds worth 600 million euros with coupon rate of 0.321 percent and maturity date on Sept. 19, 2021

* Says it will issue 2025 due euro denominated senior unsecured bonds worth 600 million euros with coupon rate of 1.151 percent and maturity date on Sept. 19, 2025

* Payment date on Sept. 19

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment

