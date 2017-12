Dec 22 (Reuters) - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd :

* Says its unit Asahi Group Holdings Southeast Asia Pte Ltd enters into agreement to sell entire 51 percent stake in PT Asahi Indofood Beverage Makmur and 49 percent stake in PT Indofood Asahi Sukses Beverage

* Says transaction amount is $20 million (about 2.3 billion yen)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4Lg3VX

