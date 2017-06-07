FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Asahi Group Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 280 bln yen
June 7, 2017 / 8:08 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Asahi Group Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 280 bln yen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7(Reuters) - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

* Says it will issue 9th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 100 billion yen via public offering

* Says maturity date June 12, 2020 and interest rate 0.08 percent per annum

* Says it will issue 10th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 130 billion yen via public offering

* Says maturity date June 13, 2022 and interest rate 0.17 percent per annum

* Says it will issue 11th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 billion yen via public offering

* Says maturity date June 13, 2024 and interest rate 0.23 percent per annum

* Says it will issue 12th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 billion yen via public offering

* Says maturity date June 11, 2027 and interest rate 0.33 percent per annum

* Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says subscription date on June 7 and payment date on June 13

* Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will serve as underwriters

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JtetcL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

