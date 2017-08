July 19 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc:

* Asanko Gold announces Q2 2017 production results

* Asanko Gold Inc - maintain our 2017 production guidance

* Quarterly gold production of 46,017 ounces and gold sales of 48,461 ounces

* Expect second half of year to be stronger as we see benefits of plant operating at annualized rate of 5mtpa

* Asanko Gold Inc - there were no lost time injuries reported during quarter