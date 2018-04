April 19 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc:

* ASANKO GOLD ANNOUNCES Q1 2018 PRODUCTION RESULTS

* ASANKO GOLD INC - QUARTERLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 48,229 OUNCES AND GOLD SALES OF 48,899 OUNCES

* ASANKO GOLD INC - ON TRACK TO MEET OUR PLAN AND GUIDANCE FOR H1 2018

* ASANKO GOLD INC - GRADE AND GOLD PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE "BIASED" TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF YEAR