BRIEF-Asanko Gold Reports Q4 And Full Year 2017 Results

March 15 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc:

* ASANKO GOLD REPORTS Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS, PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE AND A 5-YEAR OUTLOOK

* ‍TARGETING 200,000 - 220,000 OUNCES OF GOLD AT AISC3 OF $1,050 - 1,150/OZ FOR 2018​

* QTRLY ‍GOLD PRODUCTION OF 51,550 OUNCES, AN INCREASE OF 5% OVER Q3 2017​

* ‍AVERAGE ANNUAL PRODUCTION OVER OUTLOOK PERIOD OF 2019 - 2023 OF 253,000 OUNCES AT AISC3 OF $860/OZ​

* ‍GROWTH CAPITAL FOR FY18 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $8.5 MILLION​

* ‍GROWTH CAPITAL FOR FY18 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $8.5 MILLION​

* ‍SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $4.0 MILLION​