May 10 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc:

* ASANKO GOLD REPORTS Q1 2018 RESULTS

* QUARTERLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 48,229 OUNCES, IN LINE WITH H1 2018 GUIDANCE OF 90,000 – 100,000 OUNCES

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.01

* QTRLY REVENUE $64.4 MILLION VERSUS $69.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* QTRLY GOLD SALES OF 48,899 OUNCES AT AN AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE OF $1,314/OZ GENERATING GOLD REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION