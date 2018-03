BRIEF-Asanko Gold To Receive $185 Mln From Gold Fields For 50 Pct JV Interest

March 29 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc:

* ASANKO GOLD TO RECEIVE US$185 MILLION FROM GOLD FIELDS FOR 50% JOINT VENTURE INTEREST AND US$17.6 MILLION FOR 9.9% PRIVATE PLACEMENT IN ASANKO GOLD

* WILL USE THE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO REPAY ITS OUTSTANDING RED KITE DEBT OF US$164 MILLION‍​

* ASANKO- ‍CO WILL REMAIN MANAGER & OPERATOR OF AGM, WILL CONTINUE TO BE PAID AN ARM’S LENGTH MANAGEMENT FEE FOR SERVICES RENDERED TO JV OF ABOUT $6 MILLION PER ANNUM​

* ‍ASANKO WILL RECEIVE US$185 MILLION FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF GOLD FIELDS LIMITED ​

* SEES 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION 200,000 OZ - 220,000 OZ

* SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX $19.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)