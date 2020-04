BRIEF-Asarina Pharma Reports Topline Results From Study In PMDD

April 22 - Asarina Pharma:

* ON TUESDAY RELEASED TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE IIB STUDY WITH SEPRANOLONE FOR TREATMENT OF PMDD (PREMENSTRUAL DYSPHORIC DISORDER)

* WHILE SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTION IN PMDD SYMPTOMS WAS ACHIEVED ACROSS PATIENT POPULATION, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE COMPARED TO PLACEBO WAS NOT OBSERVED FOR STUDY’S PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* STUDY DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE FOR SEPRANOLONE

* WILL CONTINUE ITS FULLY FINANCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR SEPRANOLONE IN MENSTRUAL MIGRAINE AND TOURETTE SYNDROME

