Dec 7(Reuters) - Asatsu-DK Inc

* Says BCPE Madison Holdings Cayman, L.P. will increase voting power in the company to 87.5 percent and will become top shareholder of the company

* Says its top shareholder WPP International Holding B.V. will cut voting power in the company to 0 percent from 25 percent

* Effective Dec. 13

