BRIEF-Asatsu-DK says termination of alliance and withdrawal of petitions by WPP Group

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Asatsu-DK Inc

* Says co signs agreement with WPP plc and its group companies (WPP Group), regarding the termination of capital and business alliance with WPP Group and the withdrawal of the petition for arbitration and the petition for an order for provisional disposition against the co filed by WPP 2008 Limited, WPP 2005 Limited, and WPP International Holding B.V

* Previous news was disclosed on Nov. 6

