Dec 22 (Reuters) - ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC:

* EXPECTS THAT ITS FY REVENUE WILL EXCEED FINANCIAL FORECAST FOR 2017

* EXPECTS THAT FY NET PROFIT MIGHT ALSO BE “SIGNIFICANLTY” IMPROVED

* PREVIOUSLY FORECASTED FY 2017 REVENUE BETWEEN USD 1.2 BILLION AND USD 1.3 BILLION

* PREVIOUSLY FORECASTED FY 2017 NET PROFIT BETWEEN USD 5 MILLION AND USD 6 MILLION

* NOW CONFIRMS THAT FY NET PROFIT WILL REACH AT LEAST UPPER END OF FORECAST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)