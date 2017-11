Nov 3 (Reuters) - ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC:

* SETS UNIT IN UKRAINE UNDER NAME ASBIS SERVIC LTD WITH SHARE CAPITAL OF 3.3 MILLION HRYVNIA

* NEW UNIT TO SERVE AS A WARRANTY SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE GROUP AND THIRD PARTY CUSTOMERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)