April 3 (Reuters) - ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC:

* ITS UNIT PRESTIGIO EUROPE SPOL. S R.O. CHANGES NAME TO PERENIO IOT SPOL. S.R.O.

* THE NAME CHANGE IS RELATED TO GROUP'S NEW BRAND PERENIO WHICH WILL BE FOCUSED ON PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS IN THE AREA OF INTERNET OF THINGS