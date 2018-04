BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group Inc - First Quarter EPS Of $1.93 Per Diluted Share

April 24 (Reuters) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc:

* FIRST QUARTER EPS OF $1.93 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,609.2 MILLION VERSUS $1,551.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.80, REVENUE VIEW $1.58 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUE $857.1 MILLION VERSUS $832.5 MILLION

* NET IMPACT OF ADOPTING ASC 606 IN FIRST QUARTER WAS TO REDUCE NET INCOME BY $0.9 MILLION AND EPS BY $0.04 IN QUARTER

* QTRLY TOTAL USED VEHICLE REVENUE $484.6 MILLION VERSUS $461.8 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2HmAGTo) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)