April 16 (Reuters) - Ascelia Pharma AB:

* PATENT FOR ONCORAL APPROVED IN JAPAN

* PATENT SECURES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PROTECTION RIGHTS FOR ONCORAL UNTIL YEAR 2035 PLUS POTENTIAL PATENT EXTENSION

* TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT PATENT APPLICATION FOR ONCORAL HAS BEEN APPROVED IN JAPAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)