Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ascelia Pharma AB:

* 2019 YEAR-END FINANCIAL REPORT: SITES OPENED FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE PIVOTAL PHASE III STUDY SPARKLE

* OCT-DEC OPERATING RESULT OF SEK -22.9M (SEK -7.2M)

* OCT-DEC CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF SEK -16.8M (SEK -9.1M) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)