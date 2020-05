May 20 (Reuters) - Ascelia Pharma AB:

* UPDATED SPARKLE TIMELINES DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS IMPACTING PACE OF PATIENT INCLUSION-RATE IN SPARKLE STUDY

* ASCELIA PHARMA - COMPLETION AND TOP LINE RESULTS OF PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY SPARKLE WITH LEAD COMPOUND MANGORAL NOW EXPECTED IN H2 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: