March 30 (Reuters) - Ascelia Pharma AB:

* ASCELIA PHARMA AB - IS IN A SOLID FINANCIAL SITUATION WITH 184 MSEK IN LIQUIDITY AS OF BEGINNING OF 2020

* ASCELIA PHARMA AB - IS POSSIBLE THAT COVID-19 WILL CAUSE A DELAY IN SPARKLE STUDY COMPARED TO ORIGINAL PLAN