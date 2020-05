May 13 (Reuters) - Ascelia Pharma AB:

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT OF SEK -20.7M (SEK -11.7M)

* Q1 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF SEK -18.4M (SEK -3.0M)

* Q1 CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF SEK 169.3M (SEK 219.1M)