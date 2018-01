BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group Announces Holiday Sales Results

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc:

* ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY SALES RESULTS AND REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE

* - ‍ TOTAL ASCENA COMPARABLE SALES FOR HOLIDAY PERIOD DOWN 3%​

* ASCENA RETAIL GROUP - ‍REAFFIRMING Q2 EARNINGS GUIDE OF A 7 TO 12 CENT LOSS PER SHARE, EXCLUDING POTENTIAL IMPACT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX REFORM​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.10 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S