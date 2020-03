March 9 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc:

* ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2020 RESULTS; LOSS PER SHARE INCLUDES NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGES; EXCEEDS GUIDANCE ON ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

* Q2 SAME STORE SALES FELL 2 PERCENT

* Q2 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $4.95 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 SALES $1.217 BILLION VERSUS $1.271 BILLION

* COMPANY'S GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM CORONAVIRUS SITUATION