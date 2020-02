Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc:

* ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DRESSBARN BRAND WIND DOWN, CO EXPECTS TO INCUR TOTAL CHARGES OF ABOUT $60 MILLION - SEC FILING

* ASCENA RETAIL GROUP - TOTAL CHARGES PRIMARILY REFLECT ABOUT $20 MILLION RELATED TO TERMINATION AND CLOSURE OF DBI STORES, ABOUT $25 MILLION OF SEVERANCE COSTS