FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group Q3 loss per share $5.29
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group Q3 loss per share $5.29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc:

* Ascena Retail Group, Inc. reports third quarter results; non-cash impairment drives gaap loss of $5.29 per share; comparable sales down 8 pct on continued traffic headwinds; reports non-gaap eps of $0.05

* Q3 loss per share $5.29

* Q3 sales $1.565 billion versus $1.669 billion

* Reaffirms fy non-gaap earnings per share view $0.10 to $0.15 including items

* Ascena Retail Group Inc - reaffirms full year non-gaap eps guidance of $0.10 - $0.15

* Ascena Retail Group Inc - qtrly ‍comparable sales down 8% on continued traffic headwinds​

* Ascena Retail-‍loss in current quarter includes non-cash pre-tax impairment charge of $1.324 billion to write-down a portion of goodwill and other intangible assets​

* Ascena Retail Group-recently increased cost takeout target of change for growth transformation program to a range of $250 to $300 million by fiscal 2019​

* Ascena Retail Group Inc - ‍company ended q3 of fiscal 2017 with inventory of $714 million, down 3% from $739 million at end of year-ago period​

* Ascena Retail Group Inc - expects to incur a loss on a non-gaap eps basis of $0.06 to $0.01 during q4 of fiscal 2017​

* Ascena Retail Group Inc - qtrly ‍non-gaap diluted net income per common share $0.05

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.