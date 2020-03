BRIEF-Ascena Retail Says Co Will Not Be Providing Updated Guidance At This Time

March 17 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc:

* ASCENA RETAIL GROUP PROVIDES A BUSINESS UPDATE ON COVID-19

* ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC - NOT PROVIDING UPDATED GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME.

* ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC - WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OPERATED RETAIL STORES, EFFECTIVE MARCH 18 THROUGH MARCH 28

* ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC - GIVEN UNCERTAIN IMPACT OF COVID-19, CO IS WITHDRAWING Q3 GUIDANCE

* ASCENA RETAIL GROUP - DURING TEMPORARY CLOSURE PERIOD, ALL STORE ASSOCIATES WILL GET COMPENSATION FOR SCHEDULED SHIFTS

* ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC - BRANDS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AND SERVE THEIR CUSTOMERS ONLINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: