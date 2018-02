Feb 8 (Reuters) - Ascencia Ltd:

* HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX‍​ FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 210.5 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 169.2 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* HY TOTAL REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 579.0 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 488.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 30 CENTS PER SHARE Source: bit.ly/2siATzJ Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)