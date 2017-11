BRIEF-Ascencio End-Sept. NAV Per Share ‍​Up At 53.29 Euros

Nov 27 (Reuters) - ASCENCIO SCA:

* FY RENTAL INCOME EUR 40.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 38.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 41.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 3.30 PER SHR‍​

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT END-SEPT 97.0‍​ PERCENT

* NAV PER SHARE AT END-SEPT AT EUR ‍​53.29 VERSUS EUR 49.97 YEAR AGO

* AS OF SEPT 30, 2017, THE FAIR VALUE OF THE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO WAS EUR 613.3 MILLION AGAINST EUR 572.1 MILLION AS AT 30 SEPT 2016‍​

* ENVISAGES GROSS DIVIDEND FOR FY 2017/2018 OF SAME ORDER AS THAT PROPOSED FOR FY 2016/2017 Source text: bit.ly/2iaFwYA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)