BRIEF-Ascencio H1 Net Income Down At 5.4 Million Euros

June 12 (Reuters) - ASCENCIO SCA:

* FINANCIAL REPORT OF THE STATUTORY MANAGER FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2019-2020

* H1 RENTAL INCOME OF EUR 21.21 MILLION, UP BY 2.5%

* H1 OCCUPANCY RATE: 97.1% (COMPARED WITH 97.3% AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019)

* H1 EPRA NAV: €54.06 PER SHARE (€54.75 AT 31 MARCH 2019)

* STILL IMPOSSIBLE TO DETERMINE THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS ON RESULTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/2020

* COVID-19: HEALTH CRISIS AND ITS EFFECTS ON RETAILERS’ BUSINESS FROM MID-MARCH DID NOT AFFECT RESULTS FOR H1 ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* FINANCIAL BURDEN OF THE TWO-MONTH LOCKDOWN FOR ALL NON-FOOD TENANTS TOGETHER AMOUNTS TO ABOUT €4 MILLION IN RENTALS

* H1 VALUE OF THE PORTFOLIO (EXCLUDING IFRS 16): €698 MILLION, UP BY €82 MILLION FOLLOWING THE ACQUISITION OF 5 CASINO SUPERMARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF FRANCE

* H1 NET INCOME EUR 5.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.6 MILLION YEAR AGO